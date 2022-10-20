Snow joke: BC highways to get hit with first snowfall of the season

Kal Tire is Canada’s home for All-Weather tires which provide year-round performance in all conditions. If you’re looking for a one-tire solution, consider the Nokian Tyres WRG4 All-Weather tire, exclusively available at Kal Tire.

It’s happening, Environment Canada has issued its first special weather statements for snow in BC, and it’s expected to hit several BC highways tomorrow and into this weekend.

While Environment Canada hasn’t provided specifics regarding how much snow may fall, the weather agency suggests it will accumulate.

The BC highways that that could be hit with snow include sections of the Coquihalla Highway and the Trans-Canada Highway.

Over the last week, parts of BC and Metro Vancouver have gradually shifted away from prolonged summer conditions into cooler and wetter weather. However, much of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley is still under an air quality advisory due to wildfires in and around the province.

Regarding the snow planned for the Coquihalla, sections that could be impacted include Hope to Merritt, Merritt to Kamloops, and Merritt to Kelowna. For the Trans-Canda, Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass could also see some snow.

Highway 3 between Paulson Summitt and Kootenay Pass may also get some flurries. There’s also a special weather statement for the Okanagan Connector.

The period of these special weather statements is Friday afternoon to Saturday.

“The shift to fall weather is finally happening later this week. As a colder airmass arrives with a Pacific weather system on Friday, periods of snow will likely give some accumulations from Friday afternoon to Saturday over the elevated highway passes,” said Environment Canada in a statement.

For Vancouver, temperatures will drop significantly over the next week, with highs hovering around 11˚C and overnight temps getting as low as 5˚C. There’s also lots of precipitation in the forecast for the upcoming week.

Are you ready for snow in BC or is it too soon?