First long weekend of summer brings major traffic chaos to Lower Mainland

Megan Devlin
Jun 30 2023, 10:13 pm
Canada Day weekend has arrived and with it a slew of traffic-related headaches around the Lower Mainland.

The forecast for the first long weekend of summer is looking hot and sunny and many people tried to get out of the city to take advantage of it.

Highway 1 through the Fraser Valley slowed to a crawl Friday afternoon, with witnesses in the area saying on social media that it has been backed up since morning. Compounding the issue was a police incident near the Brunette exit in Coquitlam.

DriveBC has reported a variety of slowdowns around the region, including a lane blockage on North Vancouver choking Highway 1.

Things don’t look much better if you’re catching a ferry, either — BC Ferries has cancelled several sailings, and its website crashed Friday afternoon.

No matter where you’re going this weekend, be sure to pack your patience.

