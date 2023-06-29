Vancouver is going to get hot this long weekend and even hotter next week

Another long weekend is around the corner and the forecast suggests that Vancouver will get some blazing hot weather this Canada Day.

Canada Day falls on a Saturday this year, the coolest of all the long weekend days.

The stat falls on Monday and that’s when things will really start to heat up.

According to The Weather Network, temperatures will feel like 26˚C on Friday before cooling down significantly on Saturday for Canada Day. The Weather Network predicts a humidex of 23˚C on Canada Day.

From there, things are expected to get progressively hotter.

On the stat Monday, temperatures are expected to feel like 29˚C before rising to 31˚C on Tuesday and reaching a blazing 32˚C on Wednesday. Vancouver could see 16 hours of sun on Wednesday.

Overnight temperatures are still expected to cool by around 10˚C.

Looking at the 14-day trend, after this hot weekend in Vancouver and an even hotter week, temperatures will dip slightly into the low 20s.

Next week’s long periods of sunshine could be bad news for what has already been a hectic wildfire season in BC.