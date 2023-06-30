NewsTransportationUrbanized

The BC Ferries website just went down again and people are pissed

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
Jun 30 2023, 8:47 pm
StoneMonkeyswk/Shutterstock

BC Ferries is facing difficulties both online and in real life this weekend. The website crashed, again.

Friday afternoon, BC Ferries announced that its website was unavailable and that its IT team was “investigating a technical issue.”

That added fuel to the frustration fire that BC Ferries passengers were already facing.

In the morning on Friday, June 30, BC Ferries shared that it was experiencing heavy traffic at its Tsawwassen terminal. By 8 am, passengers on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route were being ticketed for 3 pm ferries, leading to a seven-hour wait. The long waits, heavy traffic, and delays came just after BC Ferries had to cancel several sailings this weekend.

Customers let their frustrations with BC Ferries known on social media. “It’s embarrassing,” wrote one Twitter user.

 

Are you using BC Ferries this weekend?

With files from Nikitha Martins

