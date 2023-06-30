The BC Ferries website just went down again and people are pissed

BC Ferries is facing difficulties both online and in real life this weekend. The website crashed, again.

Friday afternoon, BC Ferries announced that its website was unavailable and that its IT team was “investigating a technical issue.”

#BCFHeadsUp 🚧 The BC Ferries website is currently unavailable as our IT team is investigating a technical issue. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience while we address the matter. ^ts — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) June 30, 2023

That added fuel to the frustration fire that BC Ferries passengers were already facing.

In the morning on Friday, June 30, BC Ferries shared that it was experiencing heavy traffic at its Tsawwassen terminal. By 8 am, passengers on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route were being ticketed for 3 pm ferries, leading to a seven-hour wait. The long waits, heavy traffic, and delays came just after BC Ferries had to cancel several sailings this weekend.

Customers let their frustrations with BC Ferries known on social media. “It’s embarrassing,” wrote one Twitter user.

@BCFerries website down, phone system down, such an embarrassment. If I ran my business like you, well let's just say I wouldn't. It's embarrassing. Please do better. — Randy Oliwa (@randy_oliwa) June 30, 2023

Made our ferry reservation by one minute thanks to the insane chaos created by BC Ferries approaching the terminal. Then, when they opened up their "traffic measures" we found barely any lines, and several closed lanes. LEAVE EARLY. pic.twitter.com/SjLlGODK9C — ryan (@schaaptop) June 30, 2023

Tough day for the folks on the water… #BCFerries pic.twitter.com/JY7jGwaBwe — Rob Fai (@RobFai) June 30, 2023

Are you using BC Ferries this weekend?

With files from Nikitha Martins