Metro Vancouver ranked second-worst city for traffic congestion in North America

Severe traffic congestion on Grant McConachie Way towards the terminal buildings of Vancouver International Airport on June 20, 2022. (@jasonbl13/Twitter)

A new ranking pegs Metro Vancouver as the second-most congested in North America, behind only Mexico City.

According to the TomTom Traffic Index, a report out of the Netherlands that analyzes traffic data from hundreds of cities around the world, Metro Vancouverites spend an average of 132 hours in rush-hour traffic per year.

On average, it takes Metro Vancouver drivers 15 minutes and 10 seconds to go 10 kilometres, which is an additional 40 seconds than it took them last year.

According to the ranking, Metro Vancouver has the worst traffic congestion in all of Canada — and it placed 58th worldwide.

Those living in Vancouver’s city centre fare much better than those in the suburbs, however. When comparing just city centres, Vancouver is the second-most congested city in Canada behind Toronto and the fourth-worst in North America.