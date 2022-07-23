As Vancouver prepares for its first big fireworks in a long time, two neighbourhoods will be partly closed to vehicle traffic as tens of thousands of people head to watch the return of the Honda Celebration of Light.

Japan will kick off the city’s first major fireworks display in three years on Saturday, July 23.

Folks heading to English Bay and Kits Point to watch the show will be better off walking, cycling, or taking the bus if possible. That’s because driving and finding parking in Vancouver is a big headache on fireworks nights. Several roads will also be closed to vehicle traffic in the evening both in Kitsilano and the West End.

If you are driving, the Honda Celebration of Light recommends carpooling, arriving early, and being prepared to park far away from viewing areas.

From 7 pm, Davie Street, Denman Street, and Beach Avenue will be partly closed. Access roads into Kits Point will be closed from 6 pm.

Roads are set to reopen “once crowds have dispersed and police have given their all clear at approximately 11:00 pm,” according to event organizers.

Residents are allowed into the area at specific access points and should be prepared to display either proof of address or a valid resident parking permit.

For those who leave their cars at home, TransLink has plans to make trips on fireworks night more manageable, and you can follow them on social media for updates throughout the night.

The fireworks start at 10 pm, but most people arrive much earlier. For more information on how to get to the fireworks, check out the Honda Celebration of Light festival guide.

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 23: Japan 🇯🇵, represented by Akariya Fireworks With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show Wednesday, July 27: Canada 🇨🇦, represented by Midnight Sun Fireworks With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show and Canadian Snowbirds Saturday, July 30: Spain 🇪🇸, represented by Pirotecnia Zaragozana With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show

Time: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Music simulcast on The Breeze 104.3 FM and Z 95.3 FM.

