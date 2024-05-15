Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Vancouver residents took to social media to react to an impromptu fireworks show on Tuesday evening, and while some were delighted, others were surprised.

oooohhhh fireworks in Vancouver…queue the outrage — Kelli ~ with an i 🇨🇦 (@CanadianKelli) May 15, 2024

Perhaps surprisingly, there wasn’t all that much outrage, as dogs and cats can’t yet post on social media.

Some folks shared videos of the explosive event.

Others were simply confused.

what is going on with the explosions/fireworks in vancouver — jess a.m. artposting (jam-etc.bsky.social) (@jam_etc_art) May 15, 2024

The fireworks took place in the Burrard Inlet for an event at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Still, some folks could hear them far, far away.

I know the fireworks are coming from the convention centre, but I can hear them all the way at 54th and Tyne. #vancouver — Mark Burge (@markeburge) May 15, 2024

People had some fun with incorrect theories about why the fireworks were taking place altogether.

Nothing like a little fireworks before bed. Not sure what the occasion is but got a 5 minute show out in burrard bay. My guess is it’s because the #letsgooilers beat the Vancouver Canucks. pic.twitter.com/Zsuv1m3H9O — MODAFINIL IN CANADA (@PresidenteSkell) May 15, 2024

In the comments of our original story, someone suggested this had to do with the haves and the have-nots.

“Different rules for the super rich,” they said.

Luckily for the folks who sanctioned this event, it took place before the province of BC enacted an open fire prohibition, which also includes fireworks, beginning Friday at noon.

The prohibition “is being enacted to help reduce wildfire risk and protect public safety,” said the BC government in a release.

Did you hear or catch a glimpse of the fireworks last night? Let us know in the comments.