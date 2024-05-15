EventsNewsVancouveritesPeopleCurated

"What's going on?" Vancouver residents surprised, delighted by evening fireworks show

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
May 15 2024, 6:45 pm
"What's going on?" Vancouver residents surprised, delighted by evening fireworks show
Vancouver residents took to social media to react to an impromptu fireworks show on Tuesday evening, and while some were delighted, others were surprised.

Perhaps surprisingly, there wasn’t all that much outrage, as dogs and cats can’t yet post on social media.

Some folks shared videos of the explosive event.

Others were simply confused.

The fireworks took place in the Burrard Inlet for an event at the Vancouver Convention Centre. Still, some folks could hear them far, far away.

People had some fun with incorrect theories about why the fireworks were taking place altogether.

In the comments of our original story, someone suggested this had to do with the haves and the have-nots.

Different rules for the super rich,” they said.

Luckily for the folks who sanctioned this event, it took place before the province of BC enacted an open fire prohibition, which also includes fireworks, beginning Friday at noon.

The prohibition “is being enacted to help reduce wildfire risk and protect public safety,” said the BC government in a release.

Did you hear or catch a glimpse of the fireworks last night? Let us know in the comments.

