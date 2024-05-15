Sweet deal: Vancouver house for sale comes with bonus maple syrup

The sellers of a home in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood are sweetening the deal for the potential buyer with a classic Canadian treat: maple syrup.

The for sale sign outside 735 East 10th Avenue advertises a “Canadian bonus,” saying “This home comes with four litres of maple syrup.”

The Zillow listing doesn’t appear to show any maple trees on the property, so we have to assume the maple syrup is a one-time gift to the buyers rather than a feature of the home.

The detached home is painted blue and nestled on a tree-lined street near Broadway and Fraser. It has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a front and back yard. The living room and some bedrooms feature hardwood floors, though the upstairs and basement appear to be a combination of linoleum, carpet, and unfinished.

It’s listed for just under $1.9 million by KymBuna Real Estate Group. Daily Hive has reached out to the listing agents for comment.