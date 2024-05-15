NewsReal EstateUrbanized

Sweet deal: Vancouver house for sale comes with bonus maple syrup

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
May 15 2024, 6:11 pm
Sweet deal: Vancouver house for sale comes with bonus maple syrup
Daily Hive

The sellers of a home in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood are sweetening the deal for the potential buyer with a classic Canadian treat: maple syrup.

The for sale sign outside 735 East 10th Avenue advertises a “Canadian bonus,” saying “This home comes with four litres of maple syrup.”

maple syrup house

Daily Hive

The Zillow listing doesn’t appear to show any maple trees on the property, so we have to assume the maple syrup is a one-time gift to the buyers rather than a feature of the home.

House for sale maple syrup

Zillow

The detached home is painted blue and nestled on a tree-lined street near Broadway and Fraser. It has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a front and back yard. The living room and some bedrooms feature hardwood floors, though the upstairs and basement appear to be a combination of linoleum, carpet, and unfinished.

Maple syrup house

Zillow

Maple syrup house

Zillow

Maple syrup house

Zillow

It’s listed for just under $1.9 million by KymBuna Real Estate Group. Daily Hive has reached out to the listing agents for comment.

GET MORE URBANIZED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop