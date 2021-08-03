NewsPets & Animals

Firefighters rescue dog pulled out of fire in South Vancouver (VIDEO)

Aug 3 2021, 11:24 am
(Van Fire Fighters/Twitter)

A dramatic video taken moments after firefighters rescued a dog from a fire is gaining traction on social media.

The fire occurred over the weekend in South Vancouver. The dog can be seen lying on a patch of grass as several firefighters rush to provide it with treatment.

The dog is given oxygen through a mask and tank while one of the firefighters rubs its belly and directs a crew member to get cold water.

City of Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry says that, fortunately, this story had a happy ending.

Although the pup suffered a minor burn and smoke inhalation, he’s said to be doing well and recovering at a local veterinarian’s office.

