It's going to feel like 36°C in parts of Vancouver early this week

Vancouver’s forecast is calling for exceptionally warm temperatures to kick off the week.

According to Environment Canada, the daytime high from Tuesday to Sunday will range between 20°C and 26°C, with overnight lows between 15°C and 19°C.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will reach a high of 30°C inland.

And due to humidity, it’ll feel like anywhere from 32°C to 36°C across the two days.

The forecast calls for mainly sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday.

Thursday night to Saturday also present a 60% chance of showers.

A special air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley also remains in place as wildfire smoke moves into the region.

The caution is in regards to “high concentrations” of fine particulate matter and hazy skies expected over the next few days.