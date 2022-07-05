Vancouver firefighters battle overnight blaze in West End (PHOTOS)
A fire broke out in Vancouver’s West End neighbourhood overnight, and fire crews were able to douse the flames before it spread.
The blaze engulfed a construction trailer sitting in a vacant lot at on Beach Avenue. Around 1:30 am bright orange flames could be seen from neighbouring apartment buildings, and the fire sent plenty of smoke into the air.
Video submitted to @DailyHiveVan of a fire in the West End last night pic.twitter.com/CJ3PJfx9X8
— Megan Devlin (@MegDevlinn) July 5, 2022
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services characterized it as a “fully involved” structure fire. Luckily, firefighters were able to contain it so it didn’t spread to any nearby residential buildings.
- You might also like:
- Someone stole a Surrey firetruck and drove it out of the city
- Fires from lithium-ion batteries kill five Vancouverites in six months
- Value Village in East Vancouver goes up in flames in the middle of the night (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Last night firefighters arrived on scene to a fully involved construction trailer on Beach Ave. Efforts by crews contained the fire to the structure. Still under investigation. @IAFF18 pic.twitter.com/kodNSQyYjY
— Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (@VanFireRescue) July 5, 2022
Firefighters didn’t say anyone was hurt.