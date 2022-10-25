Fire in Downtown Eastside shuts Hastings Street in both directions

A fire broke out in the Downtown Eastside Tuesday, sending a plume of smoke into the cloudy sky.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services tweeted just before 12:30 pm that East Hastings Street was closed in both directions between Main and Columbia streets because of the building on fire. Firefighters advised drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

E Hastings Street shut down in both directions between main and Columbia for a structure fire. Avoid the area. — Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (@VanFireRescue) October 25, 2022

Photos from the scene show smoke floating up from a building near the Balmoral Hotel, a single-room occupancy hotel that’s set to be demolished after it was deemed unliveable.

yet another fire in the #dtes of #vancouver. hope everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/ACQ5QjB67S — Tom Alexander (@keefer1707) October 25, 2022

This is one of several fires to break out in the Downtown Eastside this year. In the spring, a deadly fire ripped through the Winters Hotel, killing two people.

In August, a three-alarm fire broke out nearby at Powell Street and Princess Avenue.

Daily Hive has reached out to Vancouver Fire Rescue for more details on Tuesday’s fire.