Fire in Downtown Eastside shuts Hastings Street in both directions

Megan Devlin
Oct 25 2022, 7:38 pm
A fire broke out in the Downtown Eastside Tuesday, sending a plume of smoke into the cloudy sky.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services tweeted just before 12:30 pm that East Hastings Street was closed in both directions between Main and Columbia streets because of the building on fire. Firefighters advised drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

Photos from the scene show smoke floating up from a building near the Balmoral Hotel, a single-room occupancy hotel that’s set to be demolished after it was deemed unliveable.

fire dtes

This is one of several fires to break out in the Downtown Eastside this year. In the spring, a deadly fire ripped through the Winters Hotel, killing two people.

In August, a three-alarm fire broke out nearby at Powell Street and Princess Avenue.

Daily Hive has reached out to Vancouver Fire Rescue for more details on Tuesday’s fire.

 

