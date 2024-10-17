If you’ve walked by the Holy Rosary Cathedral Church in downtown Vancouver and were curious about the film shoot taking place, we have some answers.

Over the last couple of days, a large film crew has surrounded and occupied the church at 646 Richards Street.

According to a social media account known for breaking industry news, the film in question is The Old Guard 2, a Netflix film starring Charlize Theron.

Codenamed Devon House, the Union of BC Performers (UBCP) has listed the production for shooting dates between October 7 and October 18. Filming had wrapped on the film earlier this year but then was scheduled for two weeks of additional photography, which apparently includes the Vancouver church.

it has been confirmed in the comments below (by user @canadagraphs) that this was for ‘The Old Guard 2’ 👀 https://t.co/VS8oJ3pxte — THE OLD GUARD 2 News (@NewsMultiplied) October 17, 2024

Daily Hive witnessed a pretty sizeable crew yesterday, including some green screen action out by the front entrance of the church.

Also, bright lights were pointed at the church on Dunsmuir Street yesterday.

Today, much of the equipment could still be seen outside the church, with crews ready for another day of filming.

The film and this sequel are based on a comic book in which a group of soldiers has been given the gift of immortality. That group is led by Andromache of Scythia, or Andy, played by Charlize Theron. Victoria Mahoney is directing the film, and Greg Rucka, who wrote the comics, is writing the screenplay.

Other performers in the movie include KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, and legendary actress Uma Thurman.

According to a hairstylist’s social media post, some of the flick’s stars, including Layne, were confirmed to be in town taking in the sights.

If you were a fan of the first film, are you excited for the sequel?