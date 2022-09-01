The best places in Vancouver to go for Filipino food
Vancouver is lucky to be home to a huge range of cuisines.
From Japanese to Vietnamese and French to Indian, we really do have it pretty good when it comes to international styles of cuisine.
Everyone knows that this city is a great place to grab some sushi, but did you know that we’ve also got a pretty killer Filipino food scene?
Some of these spots are pretty off-the-radar, while others are a little more trendy, but all of them happen to serve some seriously fantastic Filipino food.
From lumpia to adobo to halo halo, these are our choices for the best places to eat Filipino food in Vancouver.
Filipino Noodle Joint
View this post on Instagram
Run by chef Louwella and her partner Kyle, the Filipino Noodle Joint originally opened in Toronto before relocating to Vancouver, according to the restaurant’s website. At this spot, you can grab a variety of dishes, including Filipino-style spaghetti (with a rich, sweet and savoury sauce), beef brisket stew, and Baon boxes (which include two pork spring rolls, an eggplant omelette, noodles, rice, and your choice of meat). Don’t forget to grab a halo halo, too – a layered dessert popular in the Philipines.
Address: #111-180 Keefer Street, Chinatown Plaza, Vancouver
Phone: 604-630-3820
Klasik Inasal and Noodle Express
View this post on Instagram
Tucked along the Broadway transit corridor at Fraser is one of the best spots for Filipino cuisine in the city. Klasik Inasal serves authentic Filipino food at affordable prices, including its namesake (Filipino-style grilled chicken), pancit, pork dishes, soup, and all-day breakfast platters.
Address: 650 E Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-873-3939
Kulinarya Filipino Eatery
View this post on Instagram
Head to the Drive to try out this spot, which serves traditional Filipino food and tends to shy away from “the typical turo-turo style (fast food) that many Filipino restaurants serve,” explains its website. Kulinarya’s menu includes dishes like kare-kare, lumpia, and sisig, and everything is served without plates or silverware – guests are encouraged to eat with their hands!
Address: 1134 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-255-4155
Aling Ening Restaurant
This casual, buffet-style spot serves super affordable and delicious Filipino classics like adobo, paksiw, and lechon kawali. You can also grab breakfast here or halo halo for dessert.
Address: 4253 Fraser Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-873-1956
O! Taho
Specializing in Filipino-style soya pudding, this small counter-service spot has a range of must-try tofu desserts. You can also grab some eats from the small food menu here, including lumpiang Shanghai, pork BBQ, and chicken empanadas.
Address: 4223 Fraser Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-720-9604
Pampanga’s Cuisine
View this post on Instagram
Pampanga’s, which calls itself “Home of the original Sisig,” gets its namesake from the province in the Philippines, a region that is considered the country’s food capital. Sisig is a staple of Kapampangan cuisine and is typically made with pork, chicken liver, and onions. The restaurant serves its food turo-turo style, which means that its dishes are served at a buffet, with the food being made throughout the day. Diners can choose which dishes they would like, which are served with rice and soup, or “sabaw.”
Address: 6094 Fraser St, Vancouver
Phone: 604-566-0505
Hapag Ihaw-Ihaw Restaurant
View this post on Instagram
This non-descript spot on Victoria Drive is a must-try for fans of Filipino cuisine. On the menu, you’ll find BBQ pork skewers, crispy pata, miki, and chicken inasal. Plan to leave room for dessert, too, as Hapag also serves a leche flan, buko pie, and ube cheesecake that is definitely worth sticking around for.
Address: 5432 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-0097
Shameless Buns
View this post on Instagram
This must-try spot actually has both a restaurant and a roaming food truck, giving you even more opportunities to try its modern spin on Filipino cuisine. Some standout menu items include adobo fries, crispy fried spam, Filipino beef tapa on a bun, and spaghetti lumpia, but really, everything here looks good so you can’t miss.
Address: 5772 Fraser Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-668-0505