5 great places to find Jamaican eats in and around Vancouver

The mention of Jamaican food conjures up memories of tropical tastes and Caribbean music… but in fact, the flavours of Jamaica are some of the most complex in the world.

Not only do Jamaicans take advantage of their abundant local seafood, spices, and fruits, they incorporate ingredients brought over from Spain, India, Africa, and South America. Jamaican flavours are deep and distinctive. And yes, darn delicious.

Vancouver is home to some hot Jamaican joints that offer a true island eating experience.

Here are five in and around the city to check out.

East Vancouver’s foodie corner just off Kingsway wouldn’t be complete without the warmth and quirky charm of The Lion’s Den. For over two decades, owner Ken and his cooks have served up Caribbean cuisine that transports diners to a tropical place.

Jamaican-inspired brunches are popular with East Van regulars, as are the classic island dishes like oxtail stew, curried goat, and jerk chicken. Ken’s Japanese partner, Junko, adds a strangely successful fusion of flavours they call “Japaribbean.” Just trust us — you have to go there to appreciate it.

Address: 651 15th Avenue East, Vancouver

Phone: 604-873-4555

With a chill vibe and hot flavours, Riddim & Spice is your casual go-to for top-notch Jamaican food at great value. Commercial locals take out their favourite dishes or hang in the restaurant for a little getaway from the bustle of The Drive.

Here, all the dishes that define Jamaica are served at affordable prices: plantains, patties, rotis, fried fish, and various curries. If spicy is your soft spot, Riddum’s banana-based hot sauce packs a punch with a tasty, tropical taste.

Address: 1945 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-215-9252

It makes sense that White Rock should have a fabulous Jamaican restaurant, being near the ocean and all. PGs serves up authentic, high-quality dishes that taste as good as they look. Owner Pauline Griffiths came from cooking for a family of eight in Kingston and now shares her homemade goodies with people that drive from all over Metro Vancouver to eat proper Jamaican food.

Start off with an appy of cod fritters or johnny cakes, and choose from a variety of patties and rotis. Or go for the brown stew chicken — a labour-of-love, slow-cooked delicacy. PGs also serves up a mean Ackee and Saltfish, Jamaica’s national dish.

Address: 1387 Johnston Road, White Rock

Phone: 604-541-7289

Vancouver’s popular Caribbean restaurant is the whole tropical package — island-inspired drinks, spicy dishes, artistic decor, and weekend DJs and dancing. It’s the Caribbean holiday you need without even leaving the city.

The long-marinated jerk chicken is rich and fiery and comes with rice and peas, Calabash coleslaw, and ripe plantains. Coconut dumplings with honey guava butter are an appy must. And chase it all down with a spicy plantain margarita or create a flight from the 80 choices of rum.

Address: 428 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-568-5882

The Patty Shop

For over four decades, Jamaican Daryl McHardy and his wife have been serving up traditional patties in a small shop on quiet McDonald Street. People come from all over to carry out the shop’s flaky pastries filled with spiced meat, commonly known as the city’s best Jamaican patties.

Customers range from local school kids grabbing a quick snack to Jamaican patty fanatics who buy dozens to freeze. The Patty Shop offers a wide variety of fillings in its delicate pastries, including spicy beef, chicken, vegetarian, and spinach and cheese.

Address: 4019 MacDonald Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-738-2144