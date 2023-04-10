Fiji Airways has a massive sale on flights from Vancouver to Australia and New Zealand

Ready to cash in on that trip of a lifetime AND save a bunch of money on your flights at the same time?

Fiji Airways has launched a massive sale on flights to two of the most stunning destinations in the world: Australia and New Zealand.

For a limited time, there are flights from Vancouver destinations down under for $1,199 roundtrip.

You’ll be able to find that flight deal and land in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide in Australia or Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch in New Zealand.

However, you’ll want to act fast because the sale ends on April 15.

According to YVR Deals, “These Fiji Airways prices to Australia and New Zealand are 45% to 60% cheaper than with other airlines.”

Fiji Airways adds the new fare gives flyers the ability to upgrade and tailor their flight to their preference.

“You can opt to travel LITE with a carry-on bag and still enjoy a complimentary meal, beverages, and entertainment on every flight. Or, add some VALUE with a checked bag or upgrade to COMFORT with two checked bags and seat selection to ensure the entire family is comfortable,” the airline explains.

“Alternatively, you may opt for PLUS with additional perks such as extra legroom and priority boarding. The choice is entirely yours. Explore your options today to make your journey truly yours.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fiji Airways (@fly_fijiairways)



Vancouverites can book flights that take off as soon as this month until December and next year from January until March.

If New Zealand and Australia are not your speed, Fiji Airways has also dropped prices for flights to Fiji and the Pacific Islands (Apia in Samoa, Port Vila in Vanuatu, Nuku’alofa in Tonga, or Honiara on the Solomon Islands)