Flights from Vancouver to Halifax are only $370 roundtrip this summer
Want to check out Canada’s East Coast this summer? Now is a very affordable time to book.
Roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Halifax with Air Canada are only $370 right now — cheaper than usual for flights in July.
The best part? The flights are nonstop — just five hours and 43 minutes of flying time til you’re across the country.
To book one of these affordable coast-to-coast flights, just search Google Flights for Vancouver to Halifax dates. We found several possibilities in July at only $370.
Another convenient aspect of flying with Air Canada is that $370 is the total price — no paying extra to bring a cabin bag.
We hear Halifax is beautiful in the summer. Prep for your trip with our list of bucket-list places to eat and drink in the coastal city.