Flights from Vancouver to Halifax are only $370 roundtrip this summer

Want to check out Canada’s East Coast this summer? Now is a very affordable time to book.

Roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Halifax with Air Canada are only $370 right now — cheaper than usual for flights in July.

The best part? The flights are nonstop — just five hours and 43 minutes of flying time til you’re across the country.

To book one of these affordable coast-to-coast flights, just search Google Flights for Vancouver to Halifax dates. We found several possibilities in July at only $370.

Another convenient aspect of flying with Air Canada is that $370 is the total price — no paying extra to bring a cabin bag.

We hear Halifax is beautiful in the summer. Prep for your trip with our list of bucket-list places to eat and drink in the coastal city.