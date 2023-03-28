You can fly roundtrip from Vancouver to Fiji for less than $900

Flight deals are few and far between in 2023. The cost of transportation has skyrocketed (sorry) amidst historic inflation, reducing the availability of cheap flights for cash-strapped Canadians. Luckily, there’s a new flight deal that brings you from Vancouver to Fiji for less.

According to YVR Deals, Fiji Airways dropped the price of its flights from Vancouver to Nadi, Fiji, to as low as CND$875 roundtrip, taxes included. The deal was first flagged by Chris Myden at YVR Deals on Tuesday, March 28. According to Google Flights, the least expensive flights to Nadi are usually between $1,700 to $2,350.

Best of all, these flights are non-stop, making it between a 10 to 12-hour trip between the two destinations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tourism Fiji (@tourismfiji)

YVR Deals also said that there are cheap flights available to destinations in Australia and New Zealand, so savvy travellers might be able to book multi-city flights to spend time in both Figi and Australia or New Zealand for less.

The cheapest flights available will be for travel in September, October, November, and the first half of December 2023. There are also some dates for next year in February.

When we checked for the flight deal, we found flights that would set you up for a 10-day trip in Fiji for less than $900.

How to get the flight deal

According to YVR Deals, you can use tools like Kayak, Skyscanner, and FlightHub to begin your search.

You’ll want to play around with the date combinations to find a flight deal that works for you at a good price.

Would you use this flight deal to see Fiji?