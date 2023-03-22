Cheap flight alert: Low-cost airline offering deals on new Canadian routes

Low-cost Canadian carrier Lynx Air has announced some new routes and is offering big discounts for travellers.

There are several new routes, including from Vancouver to Hamilton and Kelowna to Toronto.

The flights start on April 13 and are considered “through flights,” meaning they will go through Calgary.

So, just how cheap are the flights?

They start at CND $89 between Vancouver and Hamilton and CND $85 from Kelowna to Toronto.

The catch is you have to book by the end of the day on March 25 and use the promo code FLYSUMMER.

“As Canadians look to book their Summer vacation, we are excited to offer more ultra-affordable links between the communities of Kelowna, Toronto, Hamilton and Vancouver,” said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx.

Right now, Lynx flies to 16 destinations. By summer, Lynx is set to offer over 240 flights per week across North America, which equates to over 45,000 seats.

For complete details and to book, visit FlyLynx.com.