NewsTravel Deals

Cheap flight alert: Low-cost airline offering deals on new Canadian routes

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
|
Mar 22 2023, 10:28 pm
Cheap flight alert: Low-cost airline offering deals on new Canadian routes
Lynx Air

Low-cost Canadian carrier Lynx Air has announced some new routes and is offering big discounts for travellers.

There are several new routes, including from Vancouver to Hamilton and Kelowna to Toronto.

The flights start on April 13 and are considered “through flights,” meaning they will go through Calgary.

So, just how cheap are the flights?

They start at CND $89 between Vancouver and Hamilton and CND $85 from Kelowna to Toronto.

The catch is you have to book by the end of the day on March 25 and use the promo code FLYSUMMER.

“As Canadians look to book their Summer vacation, we are excited to offer more ultra-affordable links between the communities of Kelowna, Toronto, Hamilton and Vancouver,” said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx.

lynx

Summer schedule/Lynx Air

Right now, Lynx flies to 16 destinations. By summer, Lynx is set to offer over 240 flights per week across North America, which equates to over 45,000 seats.

For complete details and to book, visit FlyLynx.com.

Daily Hive StaffDaily Hive Staff
+ News
+ Travel Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.