It’s been quite the saga, but Fets Whisky Kitchen has officially closed after operating for a whopping 36 years.

Fets Whisky Kitchen – which, over the years, has changed names from Fettucini’s Café in 1986 to Fets Bar & Grill in 1996 and eventually to its current name in 2013 – was home to Canada’s largest whisky collection and, perhaps more famously, was the subject of an ongoing legal battle over the past several years.

Fets owners Allura and Eric Fergie originally shared the closure notice on the bar’s website back in September. It said they had presented staff with their letter of resignation and that the bar would cease operations by December.

The whisky bar held its last dinner and event and service on December 23, 2022, but not before winning the infamous legal battle that had led to the seizure of 242 bottles of rare whiskies back in 2018.

All in, Fets Whisky Kitchen was ordered to pay a fine of $3,000 but had also spent upwards of $100,000 in legal fees.

The bar was located at 1230 Commercial Drive.

It’s truly the end of an era for Fets and its long tenure in the neighbourhood.