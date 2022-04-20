Mysterious Vancouverite buys 50 drinks for complete strangers

Written for Daily Hive by Ayilya Thampuran

In the span of just hours last week, dozens of people around the Lower Mainland picked up free Starbucks drinks. And they were all for “Felix.”

Reddit user u/4colour, who goes by the name Felix, felt generous at lunchtime and offered to purchase any drink from a Starbucks for anyone who commented on his post within the hour.

He asked users to comment their order and pick-up location. Though it sounds sketchy, Felix would then reply with confirmation soon after.

The lucky users could then go to their nearest Starbucks and ask for “Felix.”

Felix told Daily Hive he bought around 50 drinks for complete strangers — ranging from vanilla lattes and peppermint mochas to matcha frappes and cold brews.

Felix was inspired by another similar act carried out by user “Leekwen” three months ago. This kind gesture has been done at least twice before, the other by user “Beanzamakeherdance.”

“They had lots of reward points and gave away free drinks. I found it so wholesome. Since then I had always wanted to do the same,” said Felix.

Some users wondered if Felix is the Surrey bus driver who won the $18 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot. When one user asked if he is the lucky lotto winner, Felix replied, “haha I can neither confirm nor deny.”

Coincidentally “Felix” is the Latin word for “lucky.” He wouldn’t confirm if Felix is his real name but it definitely is the name he uses for his regular Starbucks orders.

“I find it very interesting that the community would link up the two stories. It doesn’t cost that much. You don’t need to be a millionaire to do it,” he said.

One user requested an “Iced Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso, 2 pumps dark chocolate vanilla sweet cream cold foam, no cinnamon powder” to be picked up from Highgate Mall Burnaby.

Felix would later reveal to the user on Reddit that he had been sitting at that location the entire time.