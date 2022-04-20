10 must-visit cafes to try out in Richmond

Metro Vancouver is full of fantastic cafes waiting to be discovered, and Richmond is no exception.

From house-made pastries to well-crafted espresso drinks to new takes on cafe classics, these cafes are part of what makes Richmond a destination spot for food and drink lovers.

These cafes, some tucked away in malls and some in the historic Steveston Village, all make our list of some of the best cafes you must try out.

Matcha Cafe Maiko

Tucked away in a strip mall near the Richmond Public Market, this spot serves creative matcha drinks and soft-serve ice cream. Its rotating soft serve flavours include matcha, hojicha, strawberry, and vanilla – or you can get a swirl cone and combine two flavours.

Address: 8279 Saba Road #199, Richmond

Phone: 604-285-0013

Leisure Tea and Coffee

This family-owned spot serves Taiwanese coffee and desserts. The vibe inside is very homey and cozy, making it a great spot for an afternoon tea and a slice of cake. Its Taiwanese crispy chicken waffle dish is not to be missed!

Address: 8391 Alexandra Road #1110, Richmond

Phone: 604-821-9998

This sleek, modern coffee shop focuses on incredibly well-crafted espresso drinks and pour-over coffee. It’s also a great spot to go for croffles (a croissant-waffle hybrid), croissant sandwiches, and very chill vibes.

Address: 140-4328 No.3 Road, Richmond

Phone: 778-895-5486

This coffee shop is tucked away in Richmond’s Alderbridge Place mall but is well worth seeking out. It serves freshly brewed coffee, hand-crafted espresso drinks, and house-made baked goods.

Address: Unit 121 – 4940 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-238-7510

Located on the edge of Steveston Village, this spot is a bike-friendly coffee shop with “coffee, cycling, culture” as its motto. It’s a convenient spot for cyclists to stop by for a post-bike coffee and pastry, situated just off a busy running and biking route.

Address: 160-13020 No. 2 Road, Richmond

This local coffee roaster has three different locations around Vancouver, but the Steveston Village spot is especially nice. With a spacious, bright interior and high-quality coffee, this is a go-to spot for locals and visitors to the area.

Address: 115-3900 Moncton Street

Phone: 604-284-5126

This sweet spot in Steveston Village is a combo cafe and bookstore, all in one. You can shop for a new book while also enjoying a cup of 49th Parallel coffee.

Address: #130 – 12031 1st Avenue, Richmond

Phone: 604-272-6601

Steveston Coffee Company

This picturesque little coffee house is a favourite of locals and, being just steps from the historic Fisherman’s Wharf, is a great spot to grab a hot drink before strolling the boardwalk. It’s also frequently used in movie sets, so you may recognize it without ever having been there before.

Address: 3511 Moncton Street, Richmond

Phone: 604-275-1983

The interiors of this spot have high-tea vibes. It serves well-crafted espresso drinks and beautiful flower jelly desserts served in vintage coupe glasses.

Address:

Phone: 604-207-2589

This small roaster in Richmond has a really charming space where you can grab a latte and purchase some beautiful coffee brewing equipment like an origami pour-over dripper. It also offers coffee cupping sessions and other ways to geek out on everything java related.

Address: 8280 Lansdowne Road #110, Richmond

Phone: 604-278-0774

