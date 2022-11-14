Nickelback is getting a huge Canadian honour for their achievement in music

Canadian rock band Nickelback is coming home to Alberta next year to receive a prestigious honour for their achievement in music at the 2023 JUNO awards in Edmonton.

For the first time in 19 years, The JUNO Awards will return to the province’s capital city for the 52nd iteration of the annual ceremony.

The ceremony will also see Nickelback be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, with the Hanna-raised 12-time JUNO Award winners appearing live on the broadcast at Rogers Place during a special performance reflecting on their 20+ year career in music.

One of the top-selling acts of all time, the band’s list of achievements includes more than 10 billion streams, 50 million albums sold worldwide, 12 consecutive sold-out tours, and countless chart-topping hits.

In addition to the band being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, Nickelback will also perform on the broadcast, marking their sixth time playing on the show, having previously taken the stage in Newfoundland (2002), Edmonton (2004), Halifax (2006), Vancouver (2009) and Ottawa (2012).

Also performing on the Rogers Place stage on March 13, 2023, will be Calgary native and four-time JUNO nominee Tate McRae.

Tickets to the 2023 JUNO Awards go on sale to the general public on November 18. They start at $49.00 (including tax plus fees) and are available here.