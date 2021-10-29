BC extends mask mandate that was set to expire on Halloween

The BC provincial government has extended the indoor mask mandate indefinitely, scratching the order’s initial expiry date of October 31.

In a news release Friday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said mask rules were being extended to slow down virus transmission.

“The requirement to wear masks in indoor public spaces is being extended during this time of higher transmission of COVID-19 in communities,” she said. “This important layer of protection will help make all of us safer, along with practicing hand hygiene regularly, staying away if sick and, most importantly, getting fully vaccinated.”

BC put its most recent mask mandate in place on August 25, and at the time the order had a Halloween expiry date. But cases have not eased up enough to relax mask rules, and the province has extended the order without a new expiry.

Masks must be worn in all public outdoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.