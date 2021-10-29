Burnaby will "expect" all city staff, council to be fully vaccinated

The City of Burnaby is the latest jurisdiction to introduce a vaccine policy for its employees and representatives.

As of November 29, the City will “expect” all of its employees to be fully vaccinated.

Individuals who aren’t vaccinated will need to adhere to the City of Burnaby’s COVID-19 Test Screening Program.

The City of Burnaby has also released some data on vaccination rates in the region.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have aligned our efforts to support the overall provincial pandemic response and have followed the guidance of the Provincial Health Officer (PHO),” the City said in a statement.

As of October 22, the City says that over 90% of Burnaby residents 12 years and older had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and that 87% of residents were fully vaccinated.

They have not publicly released numbers pertaining to staff vaccination rates.

On October 18, the City of Vancouver also announced a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy. However, they are going one step further, and not letting employees who are unvaccinated into the workplace at all.

Other cities around the province have yet to introduce a mandatory vaccine policy.

While Richmond currently requires visitors to some city facilities to be vaccinated, there’s no mandate for city staff.

As of October 28, 89.8% of all eligible people in BC 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 84.9% have received their second dose.