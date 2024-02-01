Sun-ruary: Vancouver in for nearly a week of bluebird days

February has arrived, and it’s bringing a dose of sunshine to Vancouver.

The city is set to receive five straight days of sun starting Saturday, according to the latest forecast from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The sun could start to peek through as early as Friday, and skies should stay rain-free through Wednesday, February 8.

Temperatures will remain mild as well, with highs of 7°C to 9°C expected in Vancouver.

It’s too bad the North Shore Mountains are looking slushy lately, because those bluebird days could be nice on the hill. Either way, it looks like this weekend is a good chance to get outside for some fresh air before Vancouver’s typical winter gloom returns.