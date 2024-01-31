We’re a little more than midway into the winter season in Vancouver, and these long, dark days are getting old.

With the amount of rain the city has been experiencing lately, it’s no surprise that people in the region can experience symptoms of seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

A recent Reddit thread created by a local who recently moved to Canada from sunny South Africa said they’ve been feeling tired and down lately and asked: “What do you do to beat this feeling here in ‘Raincouver’?”



Here is what advice people in the Metro Vancouver region had for them:

Exercise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manto Nakamura (@mantonakamura)



“Exercise is also an absolute must,” RaygunsRevenge said.

Most of the responses from Redditors suggested walking, hiking, or biking — anything that can get you outside the house.

“Preferably outside as much as possible,” RaygunsRevenge added. “Rain or shine.”

Many admitted that they experience SAD every year when the days get shorter and suggested heading into parks and forests in the region like:

Lynn Canyon

Mount Seymour

Grouse Mountain

Deep Cove

Numberknitnerd said areas like these “can be magical in the rain and lifts my spirits.”

“Sit down when you’re high up… and breathe deeply,” Automatic_Moose7446 added. “You will never breathe air like that anywhere else in the world. It is intoxicating.”



Happy Lights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Verilux (@verilux)



Many also suggested Happy Lights, which are recommended to help offset symptoms of SAD with light therapy.

Some people pointed out that local libraries loan out the lights, so you can try them before you buy.

Sunrise alarm clocks are also a helpful tool to wake up gently. This is especially helpful if you miss seeing the summer sunrise in those early hours.

Waterproof shoes and rain gear

To keep yourself comfortable all season long, investing in some good rain gear could really help your mood.

This is especially so if you have a long commute or are stuck in the rain waiting for your bus.

Make plans to see people

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WE SHOULD BE FRIENDS (@weshouldbefriendsvancouver)



It can be hard to find the motivation to get out of the house, but if you can, try to grab a coffee, plan a date, join a book club, or grab a beer with some colleagues.

If you’re feeling lonely and don’t have many connections in the city, groups like We Should Be Friends plan plenty of events with the aim of making the city less lonely. There is even a Discord you can join to chat with other locals and plan hangouts.

“True acceptance of the rain”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VancouverMom.ca (@vancouver_mom)



“Sounds stupid,” robboffard said, but suggested the “true acceptance of the rain” as an obvious but helpful tip.

Others also suggested leaning into loving the rainy season by spending time in the rain and making it enjoyable with a podcast or comforting music.

Even enjoying the coziness of your home while it downpours with a book or show you’ve been meaning to get to.

As PEPPERWOODx puts it, “You just have to release your inhibitions and feel the rain on your skin.”

Book a mid-winter getaway

View this post on Instagram A post shared by East Sooke Treehouse (@eastsooketreehouse)



Spoiling yourself with a getaway is another piece of advice some folks offered.

Be it a road trip to Vancouver Island, the Okanagan, or Harrison Hot Springs, or a flight to somewhere much sunnier.

“Having something to look forward to and getting out of the city helps a lot,” Hermione4President said.

Know you’re not alone

Finally, remember that you are not alone.

If you’re experiencing SAD — or any feelings of depression — experts suggest talking about your experience with friends and family rather than choosing (consciously or not) to isolate.

The symptoms of SAD are very similar to those of depression. Many people who experience SAD notice physical changes, such as the desire to sleep more, feeling fatigued or lethargic, and increased food cravings and appetite. Weight gain can occur for some.

Speak to a mental health professional if you notice that the symptoms of SAD are getting in the way of your daily life, such as in your work or relationships.

“Hang in there! January is almost over!” sunshinesociety added.