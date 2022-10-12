FoodCurated

Free "ugly" produce up for grabs at Surrey family farm

Nikitha Martins
Oct 12 2022, 5:02 pm
Free "ugly" produce up for grabs at Surrey family farm
Heppell's Potatoes/Instagram

If you truly only care about what’s on the inside, you will not be disappointed with what one local family farm calls Ugly Potato Day. 

For the fifth time, Heppell’s Potatoes is giving away free produce that is considered “ugly.”

People can come by to find crates of potatoes when they drop by on October 15. 

@heppellspotato Saturday Oct 15th come to our farm in Surrey BC for some free ugly produce! 10 am to 2pm – Donations are be split between 4 local food banks across the #fraservalley #surrey #vancouver #potatoes #farmer #communitybuilding ♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kim


The Surrey farm is also giving away vegetables like carrots and squash. 

Heppell’s Potatoes has also set up a hayride for kids and organized parking for a food truck on site. 


If you can donate, a donation box will be set up to fundraise for local food banks. 

About $2,000 was raised in the last Ugly Potato Day. 

Heppell’s Potatoes

Address: 4945 184th Street, Surrey

Date: Saturday, October 15

Hours: 10 am – 2 pm

Phone: (604) 576-1727

