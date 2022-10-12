Free "ugly" produce up for grabs at Surrey family farm

If you truly only care about what’s on the inside, you will not be disappointed with what one local family farm calls Ugly Potato Day.

For the fifth time, Heppell’s Potatoes is giving away free produce that is considered “ugly.”

People can come by to find crates of potatoes when they drop by on October 15.



The Surrey farm is also giving away vegetables like carrots and squash.

Heppell’s Potatoes has also set up a hayride for kids and organized parking for a food truck on site.

If you can donate, a donation box will be set up to fundraise for local food banks.

About $2,000 was raised in the last Ugly Potato Day.

Address: 4945 184th Street, Surrey

Date: Saturday, October 15

Hours: 10 am – 2 pm

Phone: (604) 576-1727