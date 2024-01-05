Dunkin' disaster: Man sues major coffee chain claiming toilet explosion left him covered in feces

A Dunkin’ Donuts customer was served a cup of joe with a splash of “trauma” at the popular US coffee chain.

Paul Kerouac filed a lawsuit against Dunkin’ Donuts on Wednesday claiming that a toilet explosion at one of the restaurant’s locations in Florida caused “bodily injury and psychological damages.”

The unfortunate incident apparently happened on January 6, 2022, leaving him “covered with debris, including human feces and urine.”

“Following the explosion of the toilet, the plaintiff emerged from the men’s room and sought assistance from employees and managers of [the] defendant’s business to clean himself, as he remained covered with human feces and urine after emerging from the men’s room,” reads the lawsuit, obtained by the New York Post.

According to the lawsuit, an employee told Kerouac that they were aware of the “problem with the toilet” due to prior incidents.

The complainant is seeking damages of over US$50,000 (nearly C$67,000) for the crappy situation, reported the New York Post.

Kerouac says that he now “requires mental health care and counselling as a direct result of the trauma he experienced in the restroom at [the] defendant’s building, and from the continuing trauma following the event.”

Daily Hive has reached out to Dunkin’ Donuts with a request for comment.

This isn’t the first story involving bodily fluids to come out of a fast-food chain.

Last November, a man who ordered from Chick-fil-A through a delivery app was horrified to discover that his milkshake cup was actually filled with urine.