The merch collab between Tim Hortons and Justin Bieber was so successful that it got us thinking about other fast-food clothing.

It also got us wondering if Timbiebs were actually good. Heck, if Drake wanted it back, it must be pretty cool. Right?

It’s surprising how many other unlikely restaurants, brands, burger chains, and more also have their own line of merchandise, from tote bags to onesies.

These are our picks for the best and worst fast-food clothing and merchandise, ranked in order.

Outback Steakhouse might not be fast food, but we still feel it can qualify here. We’ve also placed it last on this list because it’s really just kind of dull. The “Bloomin Wonderland” and Holiday Down Under” collections are bright green and blue onesies and pyjamas, and that’s kind of where it ends.

An ugly Christmas sweater needs to have some fun pictures, and these ones don’t even have a kangaroo with a Santa hat on or a shrimp on the barbie.

Canada’s beloved coffee brand, Tim Hortons, recently joined forces with Justin Bieber, and Canada went wild for it. The collab saw the creation of three new limited-edition Timbit flavours, but also a merchandise line that included a tote bag, a winter beanie, and a brown fanny pack, both bearing the name “Timbiebs” in the playful yet nostalgic font.

Having them this low on the list is bound to get some hate, but compared to other fast-food clothing, the plain brown and limited options were tough to overcome.

The fast-food restaurant recently teamed up with Vancouver-based label Frankie Collective to create a new clothing line made entirely from A&W overstock and salvaged garments.

While the garments looked…interesting, it was for a good cause. There were 470 unique pieces up for grabs, much of it with stitched-together patterns with the classic colours and logo.

It’s not the most fashionable, but A&W definitely took a big swing with this one. We would love to see more.

The Colonel & Co. collection released for the holidays included clothing, accessories, tableware, and some actually covetable novelties (way better than a chicken scented bath bomb), all geared towards fried chicken-loving Canadians.

The clothing is actually pretty cute, like the adorable Colonel’s Twosie built for both, and so is the merch, like the fried chicken laptop skin or the massive KehFC Bucket Seat.

We are not counting the Weiner-mobile as merch, but if we did, Oscar Mayer would have to win this list, right? This entire campaign was way cooler than it was made out to be, with real models, real photoshoots, and real fast-food clothing that took itself seriously…FROM OSCAR MAYER WEINERS!

Everything from stylish bucket hats to track suits to Nike shoe collabs makes this one of the coolest limited-edition lines.

The coolest aspects of the entire Dunkin’ Donuts clothing line (which is usually only released for the holidays) are just how in-your-face some of it is, and how subtle other items are.

The bold pink, orange, red, and white are seen on the clothes, whether it’s on camouflage sweats or the fuzzy slippers.

The most unique aspect of the Dunkin’ Donuts collection is how they market it to the wedding industry. There’s tons of bridal merch available, including marry me shirts, ring bearer pillows, and even wedding veils.

McDonald’s is one of the largest burger chains in the world, and the clothing store reflects that. The categories available are men’s, ladies’, youth, and also coloured polos, which admittedly make you look like you’re headed in for a shift.

There’s also tons of headwear and accessories, and that’s where McDonald’s really shines. Fries socks, McFlurry ties, and burger visors are just a few of the hipster-esque clothing options available to buy and wear with pride.

From T-shirts to hoodies to pants, there are literally hundreds of options in the men’s section alone, and we couldn’t ignore that kind of variety on the list.

We wish we could just buy the Grimace outfit.

Taco Bell takes the top spot on this list because it not only has as extensive a clothing shop as anyone else, but also has some of the coolest threads of any of the popular food spots.

Comfortable hot sauce onesies, scrunchies, crimped hoodies, zip wallets, and more are just a few of the hip items available in the winter clothing collection.

Simple shirts, vintage tees, punk button-ups, and in-your-face hipster hoodies with slogans and puns plastered all over them make Taco Bell the best of the best for fast-food clothing.

Summer is coming, so get your hands on any of the KFC decorated bikinis, swim trunks, or summer dresses.

