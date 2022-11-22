17 stylish gift ideas for the fashionable friend on your list

The holiday shopping season is upon us (can you believe it?). As hotumn becomes all but a distant memory and we grow to love sweater weather once again, we’re setting a lofty target to complete our gift shopping before the usual December rush.

Shopping at the last minute can make or break your to-buy list and render you wrapping a selection of questionable items for family and friends on December 24. Out-of-season shirts, fingerless gloves, and socks with stickier-than-normal grips on the soles are among the many wearable gift options you’ll find at or near the cashier stand in most stores — but try to resist the urge to splurge.

There’s a whole world of wardrobe staples out there, from cozy coats to winter boots, and they happen to double up as thoughtful gifts. We’ve compiled a selection of the best so you can shop for your fashionista friends without leaving your sofa.

The most social season of the year calls for a pair of heeled ankle boots; when we say heeled, we also mean a walkable heel height. A case in point is The Front Row Boot ($365) by Canadian brand Poppy Barley. These square-toed, LWG-certified leather booties are complete with memory foam insoles for the plushest cushioning, and they are available in taupe, black, or java micro pebble colours. If you’re looking for Canadiana style and modern functionality, The Rockies Hiker style ($425) is ideal, or The Three-Season Boot ($385) for a slip-on, shearling-insoled fashion look.

Travelling light is in fashion, and this extends to wearing a bag that fits your essentials within a compact interior. The design team at lululemon got it right with this micro version of the brand’s All Night Festival Bag ($74). An excellent companion for weekend brunch or a post-fitness class smoothie run, it’s versatile and converts into a belt bag from a crossbody. It’s also made with water-repellent fabric (like this other crossbody bag we love), so you’re ready for whatever the weather brings.

A coat that keeps you snug and style-forward winter after winter ought to be in your closet. This Savannah Maxi Vegan Fur Coat by Canadian brand Noize ($295 at the time of writing) is luxe and lined inside. It’s also available in six equally chic colours: ivory, caramel, amethyst, cobalt, black, and hot pink. With a loose fit, this maxi faux fur coat could be worn over a cable knit dress paired with tights and biker boots while shielding you from conditions up to -15°C.

On the theme of sweater dresses, this Wilfred Montpellier Dress ($178) by Aritzia is a piece of investment knitwear if we ever saw one. Constructed with extra fine 100% merino wool yarn, the turtleneck dress comes in four different colours (light birch, sandy beige, black, and spiced burgundy) to match every mood from winter through early spring. The fully fashioned construction of this knitted dress means it fits well, and material waste is reduced in the production process.

This season, Canadian brand DUER has released a jacket that’s essentially two easy-to-wear gifts in one. The Weightless Reversible Jacket ($179) combines premium style with a laid-back feel: khaki green on one side with a drawcord waist and black quilted on the other. Made with sustainable recycled fill, it will keep you dry while locking in warmth — all at just three ounces in weight, making it a perfect jacket to pack for winter travel.

If you’ve ever been caught in the rain in a typical knit shoe, you know it’s no fun. Vancouver brand Vessi, however, changes the game with its 100% waterproof and breathable Women’s Weekend sneakers ($120 at the time of writing). The low-top style is pairable with everything you already have in your wardrobe, which is a big win, along with the exceptional comfort level of a machine-washable sneaker. Warning: you may feel as though you’re walking on a cloud in these shoes.

Wide-leg pants are here to stay this season. This high-waisted City Wide Leg Corduroy Ankle Grazer Pant ($120) by Smash + Tess echoes 70s style to perfection while making stretch and comfort integral to the design. Did we mention the pants can be shopped in midnight black and Pacific blue? You may want to purchase a pair for a friend on your list and a pair for yourself, too.

Those who appreciate fashion as it transcends art, culture, and design will adore West Coast North: Interiors Designed for Living ($50) by design writer Julia Dilworth. Showcasing a selection of the most aesthetically pleasing and inspiring design and architecture projects in BC; and the stories behind designers’ motivations, the book could spur a reader to transform their home into a sanctuary. It’s a gift that celebrates the beauty of BC’s natural landscape as much as the structures shaped upon it.

When a gift can be worn multiple ways, it’s treasured even more. That’s certainly the case for this Multi-Panelled Print Scarf ($140) by renowned French designer, artist, and illustrator Pierre-Louis Mascia. Boasting bold-coloured patchwork, the 100% silk piece is a flawless choice whether worn as a hair tie, neck scarf, or bag accessory. The scarf is made in Italy, and it can be purchased in Canada via the luxury concept store Secret Location.

Anyone who works remotely can tell you how slippers or slides instantly become your go-to footwear choice. That’s why these See by Chloé: Gema Shearling Mules ($265) are a hybrid dream come true, with a moulded suede footbed and a foam rubber sole combined with the softness of a sheepskin upper layer. Made in Spain, these could be your new favourites — inside and outside the house.

Since it became known that LEZÉ the Label garments feel more like wearing pyjamas, we became fans of this Vancouver brand. The Ophelia Jumpsuit ($155.57), made with recycled fishnets, is the pinnacle of comfort. With a fitted torso design and wide-leg pants, it can take you from the office to happy hour and a movie with friends without ever feeling like you want to go home and get changed.

Whether you team it with jeans or wear it over a shearling coat, a belt changes the dynamic of an outfit almost instantly and effortlessly. This Classic Square Buckle Belt ($28) by Canadian brand OAK + FORT is a simple style staple — available in beige and also in black. For further consideration, check out the brand’s double loop style and curved buckle belt (both $28 each).

Name someone who doesn’t like the feeling that comes with wearing a hotel robe — we’ll wait. Canadian-founded brand Knix has designed the Waffle Robe ($85) so wearers can get the ultimate level of spa-style comfort at home. This lightweight and super soft belted robe comes in rose quartz, black, and dark grey marle, and it could quickly become the house coat of 2023.

Dr. Martens is a legacy footwear brand at this point, and for good reason. The Audrick Nappa Leather Platform Ankle Boots ($280) have the height of the brand’s beloved Quad platform with a lightweight sole and soft nappa lux leather on the exterior. This style, the Molly Women’s Leather Platform Boots ($280), or the Jadon Leather Faux Fur Lined Platforms ($290) are stellar gift options on the footwear front.

Beat the chill this winter with a hat that makes a cute style statement. This Elmer Beanie by Herschel Supply Co. ($30) is an uncomplicated way to add a pop of colour and a funky print to your colder-weather ensembles. A similar style with savanna spots ($24.99) is also available for babies aged six to 18 months, and it’s adorable.

Canadian technical apparel brand Kit and Ace may have just created the only winter jacket you need with the All Day Long Puffer ($285). Since this jacket has a water-repellent shell and it’s insulated with recycled PrimaLoft fill, you can wear it from winter onwards and stay comfy-cozy the entire time. You can shop this on-trend outerwear piece in three colours: butterscotch, black, and cedar.

Period pain relief is beautifully designed and with care by Vancouver-based company somedays. This Better Cycle Kit ($117) includes a science-backed treatment to support hormone health and reduce inflammation. It features a bamboo belly band, a jar of belly jelly formulated with 100% castor seed oil, and a flaxseed heat pad with a cover available in waffle, teddy, or black teddy fabric — which you can personalize with complimentary embroidery.