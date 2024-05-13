NewsSportsWrestling

Fan rushes into pro wrestling ring in Vancouver and arena chaos ensues

Raxana Sun
Raxana Sun
|
May 13 2024, 11:55 pm
Fan rushes into pro wrestling ring in Vancouver and arena chaos ensues
A fan was tackled during the AEW Collision event at Rogers Arena May 11, 2024. (AEW Media | oasisamuel/Shutterstock)

A Vancouver fan decided to leap into the ring at the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Collision event at Rogers Arena this weekend, but his debut was more crash than smash. 

In a moment that could only be described as equal parts audacious and ill-fated, the fan managed to get over the barricade, landing less-than-gracefully on the mat just as wrestler Daniel Garcia was celebrating his victory over Keven Matthews. 

The fan’s wrestling dreams were swiftly squashed after he stood up, as the security guard and referee both rushed at the man, crashing him to the ground. The intruder was tackled, ridiculed, and promptly led away from the event.

Garcia can be seen atop the barricade, celebrating his victory with a dance while the fan rushes the stage behind him. The AEW winner appeared unfazed by the intruder and walked away as security tackled the fan to the ground. 

In footage shared by those in attendance on social media, the crowd’s reaction was as ruthless as the security’s takedown, with a chorus of boos and colourful chants of “You suck!” and “You f****d up!” 

Daily Hive has reached out to AEW and Rogers Arena for comment on what happened.

Though the fan’s impulsive act may have momentarily stolen the show, it also served as a reminder of the importance of safety and respect within the world of professional wrestling. While fans are encouraged to cheer, jeer, and immerse themselves in the drama of the matches, there are clear boundaries that bear consequences if crossed — especially if you hope to attend future events. 

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Raxana SunRaxana Sun
+ News
+ Offside
+ Wrestling

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop