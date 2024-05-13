Fan rushes into pro wrestling ring in Vancouver and arena chaos ensues

A Vancouver fan decided to leap into the ring at the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Collision event at Rogers Arena this weekend, but his debut was more crash than smash.

In a moment that could only be described as equal parts audacious and ill-fated, the fan managed to get over the barricade, landing less-than-gracefully on the mat just as wrestler Daniel Garcia was celebrating his victory over Keven Matthews.

Holy shit there was a fan that jumped into the ring here. The crowd chanted “You fucked up” while he was being escorted out lmao #AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/P1TrHgkHk0 — Karlo Lovenia (@karlolovenia) May 12, 2024

The fan’s wrestling dreams were swiftly squashed after he stood up, as the security guard and referee both rushed at the man, crashing him to the ground. The intruder was tackled, ridiculed, and promptly led away from the event.

Garcia can be seen atop the barricade, celebrating his victory with a dance while the fan rushes the stage behind him. The AEW winner appeared unfazed by the intruder and walked away as security tackled the fan to the ground.

In footage shared by those in attendance on social media, the crowd’s reaction was as ruthless as the security’s takedown, with a chorus of boos and colourful chants of “You suck!” and “You f****d up!”

Bye Bye Forever Idiot. 🤦‍♂️ The fan who tried whatever he wanted to try in Vancouver Canada, during #AEWCollision, got dragged out of the building as he should. Dumbass. https://t.co/ZUhTrxODEs pic.twitter.com/NNYUeSkiFN — AEWBlog (@AEW_Blog) May 13, 2024

Daily Hive has reached out to AEW and Rogers Arena for comment on what happened.

Though the fan’s impulsive act may have momentarily stolen the show, it also served as a reminder of the importance of safety and respect within the world of professional wrestling. While fans are encouraged to cheer, jeer, and immerse themselves in the drama of the matches, there are clear boundaries that bear consequences if crossed — especially if you hope to attend future events.