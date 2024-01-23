Sportsnet loses WWE broadcast rights to Netflix Canada

The WWE has found a new home in Canada, and that home is not on traditional TV.

Beginning in 2025, the world’s most iconic professional wrestling brand will be broadcast on Netflix, switching over from its current home of Sportsnet.

For the US, Netflix will be the new home of the promotion’s Monday Night RAW weekly show, while all Canadian (and non-US) WWE content will now be available via the popular streaming service.

“In its relatively short history, Netflix has engineered a phenomenal track record for storytelling,” said Nick Khan, WWE president, in a release. “We believe Netflix, as one of the world’s leading entertainment brands, is the ideal long-term home for Raw’s live, loyal, and ever-growing fan base.”

The Canadian portion of this new deal includes both weekly shows and premium live events, such as WrestleMania and the Royal Rumble, in addition to WWE’s in-house documentary and original series.

The deal will kick into place in January 2025 and will be the first time RAW has left linear television since debuting in 1993.

“This deal is transformative,” said Mark Shapiro, TKO president and COO, in the release. “It marries the can’t-miss WWE product with Netflix’s extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years. Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscape, dramatically expands the reach of WWE, and brings weekly live appointment viewing to Netflix.”

Netflix made its first foray into live sports late last year, hosting its own golf tournament called the Netflix Cup.