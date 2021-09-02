Police reunite family with their dog five days after it was stolen in Coquitlam

After pleading for their dog to be returned safely, a BC family has been reunited with their pet after being separated for five days.

According to a social media post from Eric Mills, his dog “Kali,” a husky mix, was taken on August 26. While his elderly father was inside the Burquitlam Bosley’s pet store, someone stole his vehicle with the 11-year old family dog inside.

Mills shared concerns that the dog was possibly abandoned, hurt, and far from home. However, according to an update to the original social media post in the late hours of Wednesday, September 1, the dog has since been found.

With help from @TransitPolice we were able to reunite Kali with her owner: https://t.co/21szsMFfE9 pic.twitter.com/c8iwszY194 — CQ RCMP (@cqrcmp) September 2, 2021

“Kali is now home, safe, and healthy,” reads the post. “I cannot express the gratitude for this community, thank you so much for the support and help you provided over the last week. The shares, posts, and messages were all very valuable.”

Mills also thanked the Metro Vancouver Transit Police for their help in reuniting them with their dog. According to Coquitlam RCMP, on September 1, 2021, at 9:30 pm, Transit Police told them that the stolen car had been located in Coquitlam on the 500-block of Emerson Street.

Through the combined efforts of the public, Transit Police and the Coquitlam RCMP we were able to find the Subaru and reunite Kali with her owner, said Cst. Deanna Law, spokesperson for the Coquitlam RCMP.