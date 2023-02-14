Here are the stars you can meet at Fan Expo Vancouver this weekend

The Lord of the Rings/Warner Bros. | Star Trek: The Next Generation/Paramount

This weekend, Fan Expo Vancouver, one of BC’s largest pop-culture events, will be making its annual return to the city.

Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to the three-day celebration at the Vancouver Convention Centre, drawing in fans of sci-fi, horror, comic books, and everyone in between.

In addition to shopping, an artist alley, cosplay, community booths, and plenty of how-to panels and workshops, there’ll be plenty of celebrities and artists that you can meet at the event.

Here’s a list of all the biggest names at FAN EXPO Vancouver from February 18 to 20.

Sean Astin

From: The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy, Goonies, Stranger Things

Appearing: Saturday and Sunday

Ashley Eckstein

From: Her Universe Founder, Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday

Anthony Daniels

From: Star Wars

Appearing: Sunday and Monday

Matthew Lewis

From: Harry Potter

Appearing: Sunday

Anson Mount and Ethan Peck

From: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Appearing: Sunday and Monday

Vivien Blair

From: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday

Stephen Amell

From: Arrow, Heels, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Appearing: Saturday

Carl Weathers

From: The Mandalorian, Rocky, Predator

Appearing: Sunday

Michael Rooker and Sean Gunn

From: Guardians of the Galaxy

Appearing: Saturday and Sunday

Peter Weller

From: Robocop

Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, and Monday

Gates McFadden, Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes

From: Star Trek: The Next Generation, Picard

Appearing: Sunday and Monday

Danielle Panabaker, Kayla Compton, Danielle Nicolet

From: The Flash

Appearing: Saturday

Sarah Natochenny

From: Pokémon

Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, and Monday

Kellen Goff

From: Five Nights at Freddy’s

Appearing: Monday

Dante Basco

From: Hook, Avatar: The Last Airbender

Appearing: Sunday and Monday

Nolan North

From: Uncharted, Assasin’s Creed, Transformers: Prime

Appearing: Sunday and Monday

Don’t miss out on your chance to meet your favourite stars at photo ops and autograph signings, or see them live on stage during panels (along with the chance to ask them questions)!

Review the full weekend schedule online and get ready to have fun!

When: February 18 to 20, 2023

Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday and Monday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, Halls B And C — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online