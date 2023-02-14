EventsMovies & TVDH Community PartnershipCuratedPop CultureCelebrities

Here are the stars you can meet at Fan Expo Vancouver this weekend

DH Vancouver Staff

Feb 14 2023, 5:35 pm

The Lord of the Rings/Warner Bros. | Star Trek: The Next Generation/Paramount
This weekend, Fan Expo Vancouver, one of BC’s largest pop-culture events, will be making its annual return to the city.

Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to the three-day celebration at the Vancouver Convention Centre, drawing in fans of sci-fi, horror, comic books, and everyone in between.

In addition to shopping, an artist alley, cosplay, community booths, and plenty of how-to panels and workshops, there’ll be plenty of celebrities and artists that you can meet at the event.

Here’s a list of all the biggest names at FAN EXPO Vancouver from February 18 to 20.

Sean Astin

From: The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy, Goonies, Stranger Things
Appearing: Saturday and Sunday

Ashley Eckstein



Ashley Eckstein (@retoyman/Instagram)

From: Her Universe Founder, Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday

Anthony Daniels

From: Star Wars
Appearing: Sunday and Monday

Matthew Lewis

From: Harry Potter
Appearing: Sunday

Anson Mount and Ethan Peck

From: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Appearing: Sunday and Monday

Vivien Blair

Obi-Wan Kenobi/Disney

From: Obi-Wan Kenobi
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday

Stephen Amell

From: Arrow, Heels, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Appearing: Saturday

Carl Weathers

From: The Mandalorian, Rocky, Predator
Appearing: Sunday

Michael Rooker and Sean Gunn

Guardians of the Galaxy/Marvel

From: Guardians of the Galaxy
Appearing: Saturday and Sunday

Peter Weller

From: Robocop
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, and Monday

Gates McFadden, Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes

Star Tre: The Next Generation/Paramount

From: Star Trek: The Next Generation, Picard
Appearing: Sunday and Monday

Danielle Panabaker, Kayla Compton, Danielle Nicolet

From: The Flash
Appearing: Saturday

Sarah Natochenny

From: Pokémon
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, and Monday

Kellen Goff

From: Five Nights at Freddy’s
Appearing: Monday

Dante Basco

Hook/Amblin Entertainment, Inc.

From: Hook, Avatar: The Last Airbender
Appearing: Sunday and Monday

Nolan North

From: Uncharted, Assasin’s Creed, Transformers: Prime
Appearing: Sunday and Monday

Don’t miss out on your chance to meet your favourite stars at photo ops and autograph signings, or see them live on stage during panels (along with the chance to ask them questions)!

Review the full weekend schedule online and get ready to have fun!

FAN EXPO Vancouver 2023

When: February 18 to 20, 2023
Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday and Monday)
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, Halls B And C — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

DH Vancouver Staff
