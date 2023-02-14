Here are the stars you can meet at Fan Expo Vancouver this weekend
This weekend, Fan Expo Vancouver, one of BC’s largest pop-culture events, will be making its annual return to the city.
Thousands of visitors are expected to flock to the three-day celebration at the Vancouver Convention Centre, drawing in fans of sci-fi, horror, comic books, and everyone in between.
In addition to shopping, an artist alley, cosplay, community booths, and plenty of how-to panels and workshops, there’ll be plenty of celebrities and artists that you can meet at the event.
Here’s a list of all the biggest names at FAN EXPO Vancouver from February 18 to 20.
Sean Astin
From: The Lord Of The Rings Trilogy, Goonies, Stranger Things
Appearing: Saturday and Sunday
Ashley Eckstein
From: Her Universe Founder, Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday
Anthony Daniels
From: Star Wars
Appearing: Sunday and Monday
Matthew Lewis
From: Harry Potter
Appearing: Sunday
Anson Mount and Ethan Peck
From: Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Appearing: Sunday and Monday
Vivien Blair
From: Obi-Wan Kenobi
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, Monday
Stephen Amell
From: Arrow, Heels, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Appearing: Saturday
Carl Weathers
From: The Mandalorian, Rocky, Predator
Appearing: Sunday
Michael Rooker and Sean Gunn
From: Guardians of the Galaxy
Appearing: Saturday and Sunday
Peter Weller
From: Robocop
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, and Monday
Gates McFadden, Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes
From: Star Trek: The Next Generation, Picard
Appearing: Sunday and Monday
Danielle Panabaker, Kayla Compton, Danielle Nicolet
From: The Flash
Appearing: Saturday
Sarah Natochenny
From: Pokémon
Appearing: Saturday, Sunday, and Monday
Kellen Goff
From: Five Nights at Freddy’s
Appearing: Monday
Dante Basco
From: Hook, Avatar: The Last Airbender
Appearing: Sunday and Monday
Nolan North
From: Uncharted, Assasin’s Creed, Transformers: Prime
Appearing: Sunday and Monday
Don’t miss out on your chance to meet your favourite stars at photo ops and autograph signings, or see them live on stage during panels (along with the chance to ask them questions)!
Review the full weekend schedule online and get ready to have fun!
FAN EXPO Vancouver 2023
When: February 18 to 20, 2023
Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday and Monday)
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, Halls B And C — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
