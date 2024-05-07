News

Fallen tree closes Stanley Park Causeway in both directions

Megan Devlin
|
May 7 2024, 10:05 pm
North end of Lions Gate Bridge, looking south (DriveBC)

Itwas a messy afternoon to be taking the Lions Gate Bridge after a tree feel along the Stanley Park Causeway Tuesday, closing Highway 99 in both directions.

The tree was cleared from the causeway just before 3:30, when it reopened to traffic. The Vancouver Police Department cautioned drivers to still expect delays.

DriveBC’s highway cameras showed a completely empty Stanley Park causeway, with traffic backed up on one side of the Lions Gate Bridge with empty lanes on the other.

Stanley Park Causeway

The Stanley Park Causeway is closed because of a fallen tree (DriveBC)

“Crews en route. Expect major delays due to congestion,” DriveBC said on social media earlier Tuesday afternoon.

“There is a tree down on the Stanley park Causeway, blocking traffic in both directions. Please use an alternate route,” the Vancouver Police Department added.

One driver who made it onto the Lions Gate Bridge shared video of the unusually empty lanes across Burrard Inlet because of the downed tree.

