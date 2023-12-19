"Is this true?" Stanley Park tree removal soils the hearts of some residents

The Vancouver Park Board is cutting down over 100,000 trees in Stanley Park, leading to some concerns and even some conspiracy theories from residents.

According to the park board, cutting the trees down is in Stanley Park’s best interest to “support public safety and to protect infrastructure.”

Approximately 160,000 trees are being removed, but a spokesperson for the park board told Daily Hive that 140,000 trees are under 20 cm in diameter.

“These are younger trees that are dead and brown and will contribute to wildfire surface fuel if left in place.”

Last week, we shared a story about the reactions to the ABC Party’s decision to abolish the park board being one step closer to fruition due to early apparent BC Government support.

One of the reactions was, “Goodbye to Stanley Park,” and it seems that sentiment is continuing with the tree removal taking place.

Some people on X have made passing comments about condos being built in Stanley Park. Others are just sharing how sad they are at Stanley Park’s current appearance.

Lovely bike ride in Stanley Park today but wow such a huge change! #loopermoth #deadhemlocktrees @ParkBoard pic.twitter.com/jevCWAb33y — Patricia Young (@youngcjpl) December 18, 2023

One user said, “Is this true?” adding, “What is happening to Vancouver’s gem?”

Another user said that following some of the tree removal that has taken place in Stanley Park, things look depressing.

I ran up and down the causeway this morning and the clear cutting going on in Stanley Park is depressing. — Todd Nickel (@toddnickel) December 17, 2023

Some understand the realities of the looper moth infestations that have plagued the park over previous years.

The park board spokesperson said they know it could be startling for some residents.

“Removing trees is not something we take lightly,” they added.

“We also intend to work with the Host Nations on repurposing some of the western red cedar and Douglas fir trees that have been impacted by the hemlock looper moth infestation.”

Have you strolled through the new-look Stanley Park? Share your thoughts below.