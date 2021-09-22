10 reasons why fall is the best season in BC

After a scorching summer that seemed like it would never end, we can finally put that season behind us, as the first official day of fall has arrived.

September 22 marks the last day of summer and the first official day of fall, as the seasons switch over at approximately 12 pm.

So, what makes fall so great anyway, particularly in Vancouver?

Cozy time

Sure, you might be a beach bum who absolutely adored the scorching heat of this summer, but that doesn’t mean you can’t appreciate the crisp fall air.

What fall brings to the table are mild temperatures with a generous helping of Vancouver rain, making it the perfect time to snuggle up with a blanket, a hot cup of tea or coffee, and a good book.

Glorious leaves

The colours of fall are stunning, especially here in Vancouver, where there are so many places to see the leaves changing.

Even just walking around your street with the leaves that have amassed can be a sight for sore eyes, one that you can’t experience during any other season.

Fallidays

Or, fall holidays.

We’ve got Halloween, Thanksgiving, Remembrance Day, and now Truth and Reconciliation Day.

While some of these stat holidays are important opportunities to pause and reflect, you’ll still get a day off, ideally.

They’re also great days to spend time with your family.

Sweaters, hoodies, and boots

The fall season marks the return of super comfy clothing. Sweaters, boots, rain coats, and more.

Thanks to the mild weather in Vancouver, with its not-too-cool and crisp brisk air, it’s the perfect time to explore the beautiful orange, yellow, and red city on your feet.

Fall harvest

The fall harvest brings a number of local sweet and savoury treats that aren’t as delicious during any other time of year.

BC farmers produce some of the best fall eats.

Veggies like Brussels sprouts, cabbage, rutabagas, and squash, and fruits like apples and pears, are best at this time of year.

Pumpkin spice

Pumpkin pie is great, but fall is the season of pumpkin spice.

While pumpkin spice isn’t exclusive to Vancouver, sources suggest the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte actually debuted in Vancouver, alongside Washington, DC, back in 2003.

Even though Starbucks tends to get most of the spicy attention, cafes and bakeries all over the city are offering up tasty pumpkin spice-inspired treats.

Gain one hour of sleep

While daylight savings’ days in BC may be numbered, come this November, you’ll still have one day of the year to get an extra hour of sleep.

Compare that to the spring, when you actually lose an hour of sleep. Ridiculous.

Hockey’s back

The last few NHL seasons were weird, mostly due to COVID-19 shuffling season schedules around.

This year, hockey is back in the fall, and it makes things feel just slightly more normal.

Back to school

While not necessarily the best news for students, it’s great news for parents, who finally get some freedom from their kiddos.

It’s the teacher’s problem now. Thank you for your service.

Halloween

Halloween is one of the best times of the year. And while it was featured in the “Fallidays” section, Halloween deserves its own category.

The fall months bring an abundance of horror-themed events, COVID-19 safe Halloween parties, and, of course, Halloween candy, which is just a terror for your teeth.

And then there’s the adorable trick-or-treaters.

Streaming services have already been populated with horror movies in preparation (this may be the worst part about fall for some).

Vancouver offers a plethora of fun and frightening family events throughout the fall.