Did you buy tickets? Turns out Bo Burnham's Vancouver show is fake

Vancouver Bo Burnham fans are heartbroken learning that a show which claimed the comedian would be performing in town is fake.

The show, which was advertised on Eventbrite and SongKick, said Burnham would be stopping at Rogers Arena on Monday, November 21 at 10 pm for his Inside World Tour.

The posting has since been deleted from Eventbrite and SongKick, where tickets were listed for up to $113.

Over the weekend, a Reddit user posted the fake event to warn others that the Vancouver Canucks are actually scheduled to play at the arena that day.



According to the Rogers Arena calendar, Canucks are playing Carolina Hurricanes at 7:30 pm.

Additionally, on Burnham’s website, he does not have any tour dates listed and he hasn’t posted about hosting a show in Vancouver.

Some users have added that there may be a link to other fake events listed under the same organizer and are warning others.

Others also added helpful suggestions to ensure people don’t fall for fake events like this, for example knowing which sites to purchase tickets.

Most to all shows for Rogers Arena are sold on Ticketmaster.

Another person commented criticizing Eventbrite for not having a way to report events like these, adding, “That’s short-sighted.”

While the news is saddening for fans of Burnham, Reddit users also came through with some jokes poking a little fun at the situation.

“Man it’s not even just the money. Imagine getting tricked by this and being excited. Getting ready. Transiting for an hour. And finding a Canucks game instead :(,” one comment reads.

Daily Hive has reached out to Eventbrite for additional information about refund requests.