The Zac Brown Band has broken its silence about the last-minute cancellation of its Vancouver concert and is pointing to a Canadian border agent as the cause.

The show was cancelled on Friday afternoon. The band was supposed to play at Rogers Arena at 7 pm.

A tweet from 93.7 JR FM said the show was cancelled due to “unforeseen logistical issues,” but a statement from the band on Facebook sheds more light on what happened.

“Our Canadian fans are incredible, and we would love nothing more than to share an evening of music together,” the Facebook post reads.

“Some of our crew members had charges on their records from over a decade ago that have since been removed. Our team has regularly performed in Canada for 10 years, including two performances this year alone.”

This is where things get interesting. The post said a Canadian border agent decided that one or more crew members couldn’t enter Canada.

“Each time we’ve come to Canada, we have been at the mercy of a single border agent who decides who is allowed in to work, and unfortunately, not everyone was able to make it in the country last night.”

The Facebook post says that the band is a family, a tribe.

“We stick together and support each other, and we never leave anyone behind.”

The post also seems to suggest that the band doesn’t necessarily feel welcome in Canada.

“We will always play where we are welcome and appreciated, and we’re so sorry we can’t be there tonight.”

Fans were disappointed and angry about the last-minute cancellation, but maybe they’ll feel slightly better about it knowing it was out of the band’s hands.

We’re still waiting to hear more from Live Nation, but at least we know why the band isn’t coming to town tonight.