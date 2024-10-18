Fairmont Pacific Rim named one of North America's top 20 hotels

One of Vancouver’s most luxurious hotels, complete with a view of Burrard Inlet, has been named among the top 20 best stays in North America.

Fodor’s Travel included the Fairmont Pacific Rim in its new list of the best hotels on the continent. It was one of only two Canadian hotels included.

Fodor’s praised it as the most fashionable of Fairmont’s four Vancouver properties (beating out its sisters Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, Fairmont Waterfront, and Fairmont Vancouver Airport). It noted the marble catwalk and white staircase leading to Raw Bar on the property’s first floor and the “chic indulgence” found in the rooms.

“The stylishness extends to Fairmont Pacific Rim’s rooftop pool, fringed by palm trees and red cabanas. Warm up in the hot tub as you gaze at the sunset over the harbour, Stanley Park, and tall North Shore mountains,” Fordor’s wrote.

It also praised Botanist, the Michelin-recognized restaurant inside the Fairmont Pacific Rim, for its creative cocktails and delicious West Coast fare.

The only other Canadian property on the list was The Dorian in Calgary. The property was inspired by the character Dorian Gray in Oscar Wilde’s 1891 novel, who sold his soul for a life of eternally youthful indulgence.

The complete list includes properties in the US, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Mexico, and more.