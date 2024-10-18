The Dorian Hotel in downtown Calgary has earned some serious recognition in the hospitality world, as it was just ranked as one of the best hotels in North America by the Fodor’s Travel Awards.

The stunning 27-floor hotel is the perfect blend of luxury stays with a unique character. Opened in 2022, the Dorian was inspired by Oscar Wilde’s 1891 novel The Picture of Dorian Gray.

Drawing a one-of-a-kind activity from the ever-youthful and self-indulgent titular character, the hotel’s lobby features an interactive portrait of Dorian Gray. Here, guests can anonymously divulge their secrets through a QR code and condemn or absolve another confession from a guest. How scandalous!

What’s even more fun? If the confession is condemned, the portrait will transform into a terrifying version of Gray, just as in the book.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Dorian Hotel (@thedorianhotel)

Aside from the hotel’s entertaining interactive portraits, it is also the epitome of a boutique lifestyle hotel.

With 137 rooms, the Dorian suites feature brass accents, marble decor, and deep blue floral wallpaper reminiscent of the Victorian era in which the novel is set.

There are also many deluxe amenities, including a rooftop patio, an onsite cocktail bar, and panoramic views of Calgary from the beloved top-floor restaurant, The Wilde on 27.

So, if you’re looking for a place to stay on your next visit to Calgary, look no further than the Dorian.

Other North American hotels that made the cut in the Fodor’s Travel Awards include the Fairmont Pacific Rim in Vancouver, the Hermitage Hotel in Nashville, and the Jefferson in Washington, DC.