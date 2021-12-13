There’s hardly a more magical place to spend the holidays than the Fairmont Empress.

Victoria’s historic chateau-style hotel is known for offering top-notch holiday experiences, bites, and sips, and this year is no different.

Whether you’re after a festive afternoon tea in the hotel’s iconic Lobby Lounge or aiming to ring in the New Year in the venue’s exclusive lounge, the Empress is sure to be an unforgettable spot to head this month.

Here are four excellent holiday festivities to check out at the Fairmont Empress this season.

Cozying up on a magical veranda at Christmas time? We really can’t think of anything more heart-warmingly festive.

Bring your loved ones and cozy up around a fire overlooking the stunning inner harbour. In addition to that stellar view, outdoor heaters, and blankets, you can enjoy festive treats and seasonal hot beverages during this experience.

What kind of seasonal offerings, you ask? Well, what could be better than s’mores cooked over the fire? The build-your-own-s’mores kit features housemade graham ginger cookies, Empress milk chocolate, and jumbo marshmallows. There’s also a special Empress Blend Hot Chocolate up for order, and you can add a shot of Baileys for $8 more (yes please).

Christmas on the Veranda is available for walk-ins only Thursday through Saturday from 4 pm to close.

If festive afternoon tea is something you’d like to take part in this season, there’s no better place to indulge than the Empress’ historic Lobby Lounge. In addition to the delicate and delicious sweet and savoury bites, guests can enjoy Christmas carolers and exquisite holiday decor.

This spread, which is $89 per person and $45 for children, features scones, mini fruit cakes, macarons, and more. You can also add a glass of Veuve Clicquot Champagne for $33 to truly celebrate in style.

Reservations for this experience are open from Wednesday through Sunday now through December 19. On and after December 20, the Festive Afternoon Tea is available seven days a week.

Reserve

Nothing says “happy holidays” like a delicious handcrafted festive cocktail (or two) in the Fairmont Empress’ swanky watering hole, Q Bar.

The team at Q has concocted a seriously buzz-worthy selection of sips for this season, including an Empress Egg Nog, Q Mulled Wine, West Coast Sour, and a Fireplace Gin & Tonic, which is served hot and made from barrel-aged genever gin, tonic syrup, honey, orange, cinnamon, star anise, nutmeg, and hot water.

Considering we haven’t been able to let our hair down at an epic New Year’s Eve Party in a few years now, this shindig is a must-attend if you ask us.

The Fairmont Gold New Year’s Eve party is surely going to be one luxurious bash to remember. This experience offers attendees festive hors d’oeuvres from Executive Chef Morgan Wilson, premium beverages, and live jazz music too.

This party takes place in the exclusive Fairmont Gold Lounge, and it’s only available to guests of Fairmont Gold for $200 per head.

Running on December 31 from 10 pm to 1 am, this is definitely a gathering worth splurging on when you’re saying good riddance to 2021 and ringing in 2022.

Email [email protected] to reserve while you still can.