A river in Alberta has been named one of the best fishing spots in Canada

Alberta is known for its great outdoors, and now one massive river in the province has been named one of the best fishing destinations in Canada.

According to fishingbooker.com, the North Saskatchewan River has been named Best Fishing Destinations in Canada for 2022.

The North Saskatchewan is the sole stream in Alberta to be named to the list, with places in British Columbia, Manitoba, and Ontario comprising much of the list.

The site suggests anglers visit from May to September, as the river is known for its sturgeon.

“A lot of anglers who’ve had the opportunity to explore the North Saskatchewan have stayed devoted to the river for years. The fishing opportunities here are endless,” the site adds.

“If you’re willing to explore its waters, you can count on a lack of crowds. This is one of the best places for solo fishing, where you’ll be able to relax and spend a few hours with your thoughts, the river, and everything these beautiful waters have to offer.”

The North Saskatchewan River flows around 1,290 kilometres all the way from the Rocky Mountains.

