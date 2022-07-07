Late last year The Fable group took possession of The Kingston Taphouse & Grille at the Kingston Hotel in Vancouver, and the spacious outdoor patio at this location is now officially open.

Fable Diner & Bar launched inside the downtown heritage property this winter. The venue boasts a sprawling two-level space totalling over 6,000 sq ft.

That number includes the space’s two patios, one of which is its signature “hidden” patio area complete with palm trees.

And now, folks can head to these suntraps and enjoy.

Patrons can find 30 seats on the Oasis Patio and 30 seats on the Rooftop Garden Patio at the business.

Find both outdoor spaces open daily from 9 am to 10 pm.

Fable Diner & Bar

Address: 755 Richards Street, Vancouver

