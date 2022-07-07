Subway Canada offering buy-one-get-one FREE deal this summer

Subway has an incredible summer deal coming this month.

Starting on July 18, Subway customers who buy any 6-inch sub with any drink will receive a second 6-inch sub of equal or lesser price for free.

This is a digital deal, so all you need to know is the code (FREE6) and place the order through the app or online only.

Hopefully, the summer weather will pick up soon and we can enjoy these sandwiches in the park or on a beach. With five new signature sandwiches announced in the spring and three new ones just unveiled again, this deal is going to make lunchtime super exciting.

One of these new sandwiches is the Stampede BBQ Grilled Chicken, made with Canadian farm-raised rotisserie-style chicken and veggies, sauced up with its brand-new sweet and smoky BBQ sauce, and served on harvest grain bread.

It sounds like the perfect sandwich to arrive just in time for the famous Calgary Stampede that is about to start.

The deal will run until August 14.

