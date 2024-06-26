Grand Prix growth: F1 is a hit with Gen Z and millennials

Attracting eyeballs to sporting events has never been more difficult.

With an increasing number of people leaving traditional forms of television and entertainment on your smartphone always just a tap away, finding new ways to appeal to fans has never been more important.

The game has changed, but Formula 1 has seemingly figured out how to do it.

F1 didn’t just find a way to connect with its fans, it found creative ways to attract new ones.

According to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, in November 2022, 40% of F1 fans were women. That’s up big time from 2017, when F1’s female fanbase was just 8%.

It has also become a popular sport with young fans, connecting Gen Z and millennials through programs like Netflix’s Drive to Survive docuseries. The show, which debuted in 2019, is a major reason why many people have become fans of the sport in the first place.

It’s perhaps no surprise then that 77% of new F1 fans are under 35 years old.

Attendance is on the rise across F1. In 2019, its 21 races attracted 4.1 million fans. That grew to 5.7 million in the 22 races held in 2022 and 6.15 million in 2023.

You might also like: 12+ celebrities spotted in Montreal during Grand Prix weekend

Record attendance in Montreal

The 2024 Canadian Grand Prix was the most-watched F1 race ever in Canada, drawing an average audience of 1.4 million television and livestream viewers on TSN. That’s an increase of 5% from the previous record set last year.

The Canadian Grand Prix set a new attendance record this year, with 350,000 fans taking in the three-day event (June 7-9) at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal. That’s up by 5,000 from 2023 and 12,000 from 2022.

Grand Prix party

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Williams (@dailyhiverob)

Fans come from far and wide to experience F1, and at this year’s Grand Prix in Montreal, that included myself, a sportswriter from Vancouver, thanks to Amex Canada.

Like most F1 cities, Montreal comes alive when the Grand Prix comes to town. The Grand Prix party extends well beyond Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, as celebrity-filled parties, street festivals, and live music are easy to find.

Amex signed its first new sports sponsorship in over a decade last year when it became the official payment partner of F1 in the Americas. F1’s exponential growth over the past few years, particularly among Gen Z and millennials, was a big reason they did it. Gen Z and millennials also represent the age groups most interested in travelling for sporting events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 Grand Prix du Canada (@f1gpcanada)

The multi-year partnership connects Amex to not only the annual Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal but also races in Austin, Mexico City, São Paulo, Las Vegas, and Miami.

This puts Amex cardmembers in an advantageous position, with early access to tickets and exclusive on-site benefits and activations. There are also premium experiences made possible by Amex’s entertainment, travel, and dining partners.

Amex offerings at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve included the Trackside Lounge, which provided Amex cardmembers a view of the starting grid and premium view of the podium.

Other Amex perks:

Amex fan experience: Offering photo opportunities, interactive card designs, custom art installation, and giveaways

Race radios: Free for Amex cardmembers to stay on top of the action

Pit stop: Race day essentials for cardmembers

10% off offer: Fans get 10% off at participating F1 and CGV stores when they pay with an Amex card.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Express Canada (@amexcanada)

The author of this trip was hosted by Amex Canada