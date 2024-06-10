SportsAuto racingCanadian Grand Prix

12+ celebrities spotted in Montreal during Grand Prix weekend

Jun 10 2024, 4:02 pm
Montreal may have been met with plenty of rain during Grand Prix weekend, but that didn’t stop the stars from coming out.

The Canadian Grand Prix featured plenty of action on the track, as well as on the party circuit this time around. From the Maxim Party to the Crescent Street Festival to the Ritz-Carlton gala, A-listers were a common site around the city this past weekend.

Here are 10 that caught our eye.

Sommer Ray

sommer ray montreal grand prix

American social media star and fitness model Sommer Ray was one of the Maxim Party’s main performers, spinning tracks on a DJ set for a large portion of Saturday evening.

Brody Jenner and Scott Disick

 

Reality TV stars Brody Jenner and Scott Disick saw their passion for F1 bring them back to Montreal this weekend. The pair were spotted at the track and as hosts at Palma’s F1 weekend event on Friday.

Danica Patrick

Danica patrick montreal grand prix

Former IndyCar racecar driver Danica Patrick was at the heart of the action at Circuit Gilles-Villenueve as a Sky Sports correspondent.

Karl Wolf

karl wolf montreal grand prix

Canadian singer Karl Wolf was prominent on the party circuit, hitting up the Maxim Party with a striking red leather jacket.

Halsey and Avan Jogia

 

Singer Halsey and actor Avan Jogia were seen together at one of the track’s many VIP sections.

Plenty of Montreal Canadiens players

 

The Habs took full advantage of living in Montreal this past weekend, with the likes of Arber Xhekaj, Alex Newhook, Josh Anderson, and Rafael Harvey-Pinard soaking up the city’s F1 atmosphere and nightlife.

Some of them even gave Stauber driver Valtteri Bottas a hockey lesson over at the team’s practice facility in Brossard.

Snoop Dogg

 

Performing at the Bell Centre shortly after the race on Sunday evening, Snoop Dogg was repping Montreal merch throughout his visit here.

French Montana

 

Headlining the Maxim Party on Saturday, hip-hop star French Montana was one of the main stars of the weekend. And he did not disappoint, delivering an epic concert for attendees.

Matthew Bergeron

 

Atlanta Falcons guard Matthew Bergeron was back in his home province over the weekend and made sure to enjoy the main event.

Georges St-Pierre

 

Legendary UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre was all over the place throughout the weekend.

With appearances at the Maxim Party and the Crescent Street Festival, tons of fans had the chance to meet the MMA icon.

Al SciolaAl Sciola
