12+ celebrities spotted in Montreal during Grand Prix weekend
Montreal may have been met with plenty of rain during Grand Prix weekend, but that didn’t stop the stars from coming out.
The Canadian Grand Prix featured plenty of action on the track, as well as on the party circuit this time around. From the Maxim Party to the Crescent Street Festival to the Ritz-Carlton gala, A-listers were a common site around the city this past weekend.
Here are 10 that caught our eye.
Sommer Ray
American social media star and fitness model Sommer Ray was one of the Maxim Party’s main performers, spinning tracks on a DJ set for a large portion of Saturday evening.
Brody Jenner and Scott Disick
Reality TV stars Brody Jenner and Scott Disick saw their passion for F1 bring them back to Montreal this weekend. The pair were spotted at the track and as hosts at Palma’s F1 weekend event on Friday.
Danica Patrick
Former IndyCar racecar driver Danica Patrick was at the heart of the action at Circuit Gilles-Villenueve as a Sky Sports correspondent.
Karl Wolf
Canadian singer Karl Wolf was prominent on the party circuit, hitting up the Maxim Party with a striking red leather jacket.
Halsey and Avan Jogia
Singer Halsey and actor Avan Jogia were seen together at one of the track’s many VIP sections.
Plenty of Montreal Canadiens players
The Habs took full advantage of living in Montreal this past weekend, with the likes of Arber Xhekaj, Alex Newhook, Josh Anderson, and Rafael Harvey-Pinard soaking up the city’s F1 atmosphere and nightlife.
Some of them even gave Stauber driver Valtteri Bottas a hockey lesson over at the team’s practice facility in Brossard.
Sur la piste ou sur la glace, Valtteri Bottas a la vitesse dans la peau. Visionnez la vidéo complète MAINTENANT!
Race track or ice, @stakef1team_ks driver @ValtteriBottas has got the need for speed. Watch the full video NOW!#GoHabsGo | #CanadianGP |… pic.twitter.com/dSS8heKHKc
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 8, 2024
Snoop Dogg
Performing at the Bell Centre shortly after the race on Sunday evening, Snoop Dogg was repping Montreal merch throughout his visit here.
French Montana
Headlining the Maxim Party on Saturday, hip-hop star French Montana was one of the main stars of the weekend. And he did not disappoint, delivering an epic concert for attendees.
Matthew Bergeron
Atlanta Falcons guard Matthew Bergeron was back in his home province over the weekend and made sure to enjoy the main event.
Georges St-Pierre
Legendary UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre was all over the place throughout the weekend.
With appearances at the Maxim Party and the Crescent Street Festival, tons of fans had the chance to meet the MMA icon.
