Extreme weather in BC causing delivery delays for Pfizer Canada

Amanda Wawryk
Nov 18 2021, 7:38 pm
Thousands of people have been impacted by the devastating floods and extreme weather in BC, and now Pfizer Canada says it is experiencing delivery delays.

A number of major highways around the province remain closed because of mudslides, and rail service is suspended from BC’s interior to the Lower Mainland.

In a series of tweets this morning, the pharmaceutical giant says it has been keeping a close eye on the situation.

Pfizer went on to say there is currently enough supply in BC.

To date in BC, 91.2% of all eligible people 12 and older have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 87.4% have received their second dose.

