Extreme weather in BC causing delivery delays for Pfizer Canada

Thousands of people have been impacted by the devastating floods and extreme weather in BC, and now Pfizer Canada says it is experiencing delivery delays.

A number of major highways around the province remain closed because of mudslides, and rail service is suspended from BC’s interior to the Lower Mainland.

In a series of tweets this morning, the pharmaceutical giant says it has been keeping a close eye on the situation.

Pfizer Canada has been monitoring the critical weather situation in British Columbia and we sincerely hope that BC residents are keeping safe during this time. We stand by prepared to help the community as needed. — Pfizer Canada (@PfizerCA) November 18, 2021

Pfizer went on to say there is currently enough supply in BC.

Weather conditions have resulted in an unfortunate delivery delays of our medicines to BC. We’re working to ensure the supply chain has sufficient inventory of critical products for patients. We confirm that our wholesalers currently have inventory in BC to meet immediate needs. — Pfizer Canada (@PfizerCA) November 18, 2021

To date in BC, 91.2% of all eligible people 12 and older have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 87.4% have received their second dose.