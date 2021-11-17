Canada to change COVID-19 test requirements for short trips: reports

The federal government is planning to drop testing requirements for fully vaccinated Canadians who have travelled outside of the country for 72 hours or less.

The news was first reported by La Presse and CBC. Sources told the publications that Canadians will not need to provide a PCR COVID-19 test to return to Canada if they are outside of the country for 72 hours or less.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is currently in the US on a brief trip to meet with US President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. According to his itinerary, he will have media availability in Washington at 8 pm on Thursday. The CBC reports that Trudeau will make the announcement on testing this Friday.

(1/5) The current Canadian border restrictions and entry requirements will remain in effect until November 21, 2021. For a full list of entry requirements, visit: https://t.co/C1a7ifayIU pic.twitter.com/LUxxknjrBC — Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) September 19, 2021

Travel restrictions into Canada are due to expire on November 21. Current restrictions include providing a negative pre-entry molecular COVID-19 test from within the last 72 hours.

The testing requirements were lifted in BC in response to major flooding and mudslides that trapped many travellers.

The molecular testing quickly came under fire as tests for travel are not covered under health insurance and can come at quite a cost. Tests for travel can range from $150 to more than $200.

There was speculation that some travellers were faking COVID-19 symptoms to access free tests for travel. The government wouldn’t confirm if these tests would be accepted at the border.